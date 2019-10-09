Sketch released of possible witness in case of Dulce Maria Alavez

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities have released a composite sketch of a possible witness in the case of missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez.The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said the sketch was developed after a witness who recently came forward was able to provide a description.They said the sketch is not from the child witness who gave authorities an initial description which led to the Amber Alert on September 17."We are asking this person (or anyone who may recognize him) to come forward as investigators wish to speak with him as it is believed that he may have information that is helpful in determining the circumstances that led to Dulce's disappearance," the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.Dulce Maria Alavaz went missing from the Bridgeton City Park Recreational Area just before 5 p.m. on September 16.The Bridgeton Police Department, CCPO, the New Jersey State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation continue to investigate this matter.The CCPO said the possible witness has been reported to have been seen in the park around the time Dulce went missing. This person has been reported to have been with one or two children under the age of 5 years old.Authorities said this person was reported to have been wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a white baseball style hat. He is reported to be a Hispanic male, approximately 5'7", slender build, age 30-35 years.Authorities are not calling this person a suspect or a person of interest. He is considered a possible witness that they would like to speak with at this time.Anyone who can identify this individual or who has information about the case is asked to contact the Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033.A reward for information leading to the return of Dulce Maria Alavez sits at $52,000.