Broad Street Run: Road closure, SEPTA information for Sunday's race

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 2022 Broad Street Run takes place on Sunday.If you live or work in the area, keep in mind that Broad Street will be closed from Olney Avenue to Pattison Avenue.Cars must be removed from the route by midnight Sunday or they will be towed.The 2022 race course will be the same as last year's.Runners will start at Broad Street and West Fisher Avenue and finish at the NovaCare Complex on Pattison Avenue west of Broad Street.Parking is prohibited on the route until 1 p.m. Sunday.SEPTA is offering every registered competitor a free ride on the Broad Street Line to the starting line, located between SEPTA's Olney Transportation Center and Logan stations.Participants must display their official competitor's race bib number to a SEPTA cashier to gain entry.Express Broad Street Line Trains will operate every 10 minutes prior to the race, departing NRG Station, with stops at Olney Transportation Center and Fern Rock Transportation Center. Local trains will run in between Express trains making stops at all Broad Street Line Stations.The Broad Street Line will be open during the race, but SEPTA bus routes will be rerouted.The Broad Street Run, now in its 42nd year, is the nation's largest 10-miler. Runners must be in their corrals by 7:45 a.m.