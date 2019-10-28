22-year-old woman gunned down in Bristol Township, Pennsylvania

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Detectives in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are looking for the person who shot and killed a 22-year-old Bristol Township woman on Sunday night.Neighbors and family gathered to mourn the young woman in the Bloomsdale section of the township."All I say to this community is: put your guns down. Put the guns down," one woman pleaded.Family members say the victim is Cashe Conover, 22, who spent her Sunday watching the Philadelphia Eagles game at a restaurant before returning home.We spoke with loved ones who didn't want to show their faces after such a violent crime."We came home, and then she said she'd be right back. And when she said she'd be right back, I never seen her again," said Talesha, the victim's aunt."I actually heard four gunshots but I heard it was my TV. I'm still living a dream. It just doesn't seem real," said a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous.The shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. Sunday night.Bristol Township Police focused their investigation on the alley behind the 2400 block of Bloomsdale Road, about a block from where the victim was staying.Many hope the surveillance cameras in the development captured something useful for detectives as they try to find out who killed Cashe."She always have a bright smile, she don't bother nobody. She's just her," said Talesha."She was a beautiful young lady. We all have issues and problems. She was loving, always had a smile. Always said 'Good morning.' Always said 'I love you,'" said her longtime neighbor.No arrests have been made.Anyone with info should contact Bristol Township Police at 215.785.4040, or Bucks County Detectives at 215.348.6350.