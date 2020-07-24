Coronavirus

26-day-old baby tests positive for COVID-19 following autopsy in Berks County

WEST READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A newborn baby who died in Berks County, Pennsylvania may be one of the youngest victims of COVID-19.

The Berks County Coroner's Office says the 26-day-old girl died shortly after being admitted to Reading Hospital on July 19.

An autopsy on the baby was conducted on Monday, at which time a COVID-19 test was also performed.

The coroner's office said it received the positive test results Thursday afternoon.

More tests are needed to determine whether the coronavirus played a role in the baby's death.

"It is too early to say with medical certainty that the death is either from or related to COVID-19," said Acting Coroner Jonn M. Hollenbach.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
berks countyhealthbaby deathbabycoronavirusdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Spirit of Philadelphia to set sail again Friday
Tim McGraw surprises group of nurses in South Jersey
COVID-19 forgiveness programs expiring
In shift, Trump says some schools may need to delay opening
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Heat wave ends, storm chance continues
Day care operators say new state policy will force many to close for good
Tim McGraw surprises group of nurses in South Jersey
Delco TikTok influencer accuses app of discrimination
Tree Crushes Homes of Rare Birds in Bucks County
Mom with COVID-19 in need of plasma donations after delivering twins
COVID-19 forgiveness programs expiring
Show More
Borgata holds soft reopening, will open to public with restrictions on Sunday
Season could be difficult, but Jaws says Eagles have one big advantage
Spirit of Philadelphia to set sail again Friday
Trump calls off Florida component of GOP convention
Del. State Fair opens with some changes to address COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News