3 dead in shooting spree near Penn State University

Authorities say at least two people have been killed and two others were shot by a gunman who opened fire at a hotel bar and a home in central Pennsylvania before taking his own life.WHTM-TV reports said the shooting occurred Thursday about 10:30 p.m. at P.J. Harrigan's Bar & Grill on Atherton Street in State College. The bar is located inside the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center and about two miles from Penn State University's main campus.Police have identified the gunman as 21-year-old Jordan Witmer.They said Witmer shot and killed one woman. Another man and woman were also shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.Authorities said the 21-year-old man from Bellefonte drove away from the bar, crashed his car, and broke into a home. Once inside, he shot and killed a man before shooting and killing himself.Police said the victim's wife locked herself in the bathroom and called 911.It is unclear what motivated the shooting spree.----The Associated Press contributed to this article.-----