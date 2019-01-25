3 dead in shooting spree near Penn State University

Deadly shooting spree in State College, Pa. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 25, 2019.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Authorities say at least two people have been killed and two others were shot by a gunman who opened fire at a hotel bar and a home in central Pennsylvania before taking his own life.

WHTM-TV reports said the shooting occurred Thursday about 10:30 p.m. at P.J. Harrigan's Bar & Grill on Atherton Street in State College. The bar is located inside the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center and about two miles from Penn State University's main campus.

Police have identified the gunman as 21-year-old Jordan Witmer.

They said Witmer shot and killed one woman. Another man and woman were also shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said the 21-year-old man from Bellefonte drove away from the bar, crashed his car, and broke into a home. Once inside, he shot and killed a man before shooting and killing himself.

Police said the victim's wife locked herself in the bathroom and called 911.

It is unclear what motivated the shooting spree.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

