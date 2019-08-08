3 family members killed in Upper Moreland Township plane crash

UPPER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities say a doctor and his two family members are dead after a plane crash on Thursday morning in Upper Moreland Township, Montgomery County.

The crash was reported by a 911 call from a resident on Minnie Lane around 6:20 a.m.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a small plane crash in Upper Moreland Township, Montgomery County on August 8, 2019.


Investigators say a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza propeller plane (N4082S) crashed in the rear of the property.



The three people killed were inside the plane. No one on the ground was injured.

Police confirm all three victims were members of one family. They have been identified as: Dr. Jasvir (Jesse) Khurana, 60, Divya Khurana, 54, Kiran Khurana, 19.

Jasvir worked with Temple University since 2002.

"Dr. Khurana has been a valued faculty member in the Department of Pathology at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University since 2002. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones," said a Temple spokesperson.

EMBED More News Videos

The Action Cam was on the scene after a small plane crashed in Upper Moreland Township, Pa. on August 8, 2019.



The plane took off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. Based on the flight plan, investigators believe the plane was headed for Ohio State University.

Authorities say the plane went down a short time after takeoff.



There has been no word on a possible cause of this crash. Investigators from the NTSB arrived on the scene Thursday afternoon.

NTSB Investigator Adam Gerhardt says a preliminary report will be released in 10-15 days.

"We're looking at the big items: so what we like to say is, the airplane, the pilot, and also the environmental conditions," Gerhardt said.

According to Gerhardt, the flight lasted three minutes prior to the crash.

There was no distress call and the plane was not equipped with black box.

"We don't have any reports right now that there was any radio call from the air," said Gerhardt .

There was no damage to any homes, police say, through an outbuilding to the rear of one Minnie Lane property was damaged.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper moreland townshipplane crash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, 78, shot and killed in Parkside robbery
DA: Constables illegally worked security for pipeline
Woman banned from Sesame Place after confrontation with Muslim mother
Upper Darby officer crashes during police pursuit
Drivers stranded, trees topple during severe weather
Attacker kills 4, wounds 2 in California stabbing rampage
Man gets life for impregnating 10-year-old in South Carolina
Show More
Prison guard found dead after inmate escapes on tractor
Del. student paints amazing mural on massive natural gas tank
Double shooting in Kensington leaves 2 critically injured
Bride gets married holding preemie baby at Raleigh hospital
Man dies after being shot in the head in Southwest Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News