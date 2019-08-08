3 family members killed in Upper Moreland Township plane crash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5452567" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 was over the scene of a small plane crash in Upper Moreland Township, Montgomery County on August 8, 2019.

FATAL PLANE CRASH: 911 call came in at around 6:20am. 4200 block of Thistlewood in Hatboro. No one on the ground was hurt. All people on board died. @6abc pic.twitter.com/Kf3r7uQEtF — TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) August 8, 2019

BREAKING: Plane crash near 4200 block of Thistlewood Rd. in Hatboro. Plane apparently crashed in wooded area behind houses. Resident showed me this pic. Shows part of smashed shed. @6abc pic.twitter.com/jsC2GC1Qqy — TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) August 8, 2019

Items left hanging in tree after single engine plane crash on Thistlewood/Minnie in Upper Moreland Township. All on board died. NTSB Investigators are on the way. @6abc pic.twitter.com/VC4ZUwQaw9 — TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) August 8, 2019

UPPER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities say a doctor and his two family members are dead after a plane crash on Thursday morning in Upper Moreland Township, Montgomery County.The crash was reported by a 911 call from a resident on Minnie Lane around 6:20 a.m.Investigators say a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza propeller plane (N4082S) crashed in the rear of the property.The three people killed were inside the plane. No one on the ground was injured.Police confirm all three victims were members of one family. They have been identified as: Dr. Jasvir (Jesse) Khurana, 60, Divya Khurana, 54, Kiran Khurana, 19.Jasvir worked with Temple University since 2002."Dr. Khurana has been a valued faculty member in the Department of Pathology at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University since 2002. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones," said a Temple spokesperson.The plane took off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. Based on the flight plan, investigators believe the plane was headed for Ohio State University.Authorities say the plane went down a short time after takeoff.There has been no word on a possible cause of this crash. Investigators from the NTSB arrived on the scene Thursday afternoon.NTSB Investigator Adam Gerhardt says a preliminary report will be released in 10-15 days."We're looking at the big items: so what we like to say is, the airplane, the pilot, and also the environmental conditions," Gerhardt said.According to Gerhardt, the flight lasted three minutes prior to the crash.There was no distress call and the plane was not equipped with black box."We don't have any reports right now that there was any radio call from the air," said Gerhardt .There was no damage to any homes, police say, through an outbuilding to the rear of one Minnie Lane property was damaged.