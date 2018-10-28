3 hurt when deck collapses during party in South Philadelphia

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Three people were injured when a small concrete deck collapsed during a Halloween party.

It happened just after midnight in the back of an apartment building on the 300 block of South Street.

Authorities tell us the victims were the only people on the deck when it gave way and fell about 15 feet to the ground.

One woman was taken to Jefferson Hospital by stretcher.

City inspectors have been called to the scene to check the building.

