KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At least three people were injured after an apartment building elevator plunged down multiple floors on Monday night in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.It happened at the 251 Dekalb Apartments on West Dekalb Pike around 10 p.m.Officials say the elevator dropped from the sixth floor before trapping the victims on the third floor.Authorities tell Action News that one of the victims was seriously injured in the accident and had to be flown to a nearby hospital.The conditions of the two other victims was not immediately known.Emergency crews are working to determine what caused the elevator to malfunction.