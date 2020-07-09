Man critically injured in Manayunk home invasion, shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three men wearing ski masks forced their way into a home in Philadelphia's Manayunk section and shot a man, police said.It happened around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 block of Burnside Street, near Manayunk Avenue and Shurs Lane.Police said the suspects made demands from the residents.When the residents didn't comply, the suspects shot one man in the back and pistol-whipped two others.The 36-year-old shooting victim is hospitalized in critical but stable condition.Police are interviewing the two other men as they search for the suspects and a motive.