3 people shot, wounded including 4-year-old girl in Trenton: Police

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Trenton police are investigating a shooting that left three individuals wounded, including a 4-year-old girl.The shooting happened Friday just after 9 p.m. on the 200 block of Perry Street.Officials say a man dressed in all black allegedly fired several rounds into a car.The vehicle was occupied by four individuals, including two children, officials say.A 4-year-old girl was grazed on the head. A 30-year-old woman was struck in the upper shoulder.The driver, a 34-year-old man, was struck several times in the arm and torso.All three victims are currently listed in stable condition.An 8-year-old boy was also in the car but was not injured, officials say.The shooting is being investigated by the Trenton Police Department Shooting Response Team, under the direction of Detective Michael Cipriano.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Trenton Police Department's anonymous tip line at 609-989-DRUG (3784).