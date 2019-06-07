3 teens arrested for Center City robberies, assaults

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three teenagers are under arrest for multiple street robberies and assaults throughout Center City.
Police say the trio was behind hold-ups at 18th and Lombard streets, 15th and South and 13th and Spruce.
The teens, investigators say, were riding around in a car and then jumping out to rob people on the street.
Authorities add the youngsters did not have a gun, and all of the stolen items were recovered.
