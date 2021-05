PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A two-vehicle crash on Kelly Drive left three teens dead and two other people injured in Philadelphia on Wednesday night, Action News has learned.It happened around 9:15 p.m. near North Ferry Drive.Police say an 18-year-old female driver traveling with three other occupants lost control and crashed into another vehicle.The driver, and two 17-year-old male passengers and died in the crash. A fourth male passenger, who is in his 20s, is listed in critical condition at an area hospital.The driver of the other vehicle, a 65-year-old man, is currently hospitalized in critical condition.The victims have not been identified at this time.