Child dead, several others injured after crash in Philadelphia; 1 woman arrested: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person has been arrested after a hit-and-run crash left a child dead and several others injured on Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Mayfair section.

It happened around 6 p.m. on the 6200 block of Frankford Avenue.

Police say multiple vehicles collided at the intersection, injuring a 3-year-old child and several others.

The child died at the hospital, police say
Action News has learned that a woman involved in the crash was arrested for fleeing the scene and suspected DUI.

Police also say the woman was involved in another crash nearby.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of the additional victims.

The woman has not yet been identified.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiahit and runchild injuredaccident
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf to allow outdoor dining; professional sports to resume
Search for Connecticut murder suspect stretches to Maryland
Officers recover gun near home where 9-year-old shot dead
Huge disparities among Pa. voters for mail-in ballot wait times
US deaths from coronavirus surpass 100,000 milestone
Historic SpaceX launch postponed due to stormy weather
Two quadruple shootings in Philly within 8-hour period
Show More
NJ schools make graduation plans; some summer camps cancel programs
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Pa. Turnpike in Chester County
Disney World proposes reopening dates
IRS responds after complaints about tax refund delays
Man shoots, kills burglar stealing DJ equipment: Police
More TOP STORIES News