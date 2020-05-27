Child dead, several others injured after crash in Philadelphia; 1 woman arrested: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person has been arrested after a hit-and-run crash left a child dead and several others injured on Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Mayfair section.It happened around 6 p.m. on the 6200 block of Frankford Avenue.Police say multiple vehicles collided at the intersection, injuring a 3-year-old child and several others.The child died at the hospital, police sayAction News has learned that a woman involved in the crash was arrested for fleeing the scene and suspected DUI.Police also say the woman was involved in another crash nearby.There was no immediate word on the conditions of the additional victims.The woman has not yet been identified.Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.