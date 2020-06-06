33-year-old man and woman shot in Fairhill section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in Philadelphia's Fairhill section.

The shootings happened just after 5 p.m. on the 2900 block of Waterloo Street.

Police say a 33-year-old woman was shot in the face. A 33-year-old man was also shot in the leg and buttocks.

Both victims whose identities remain unknown, have been listed in stable condition.

Police say no weapon has been recovered. No arrest has been made.
