3rd suspect arrested in connection with New Jersey mass shooting

FAIRFIELD, TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A third person is facing weapons charges in connection with a house party shooting that left three people dead and 11 others injured in Fairfield Township, New Jersey last month.The gunfire erupted while authorities say hundreds were attending a party on E. Commerce Street in Cumberland County around 11:50 p.m. on May 22.On Thursday, authorities announced charges against Larry McCrae, 39, of Glenn Park, Bridgeton. He is being charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a handgun.Two other men have been charged in the case: Kevin Dawkins and Darrell Dawkins. Both were arrested on weapons charges in connection with the shooting. Investigators have also not revealed whether the men were related.Police have not identified a shooter at this time. No murder charges have been filed in the case.According to an affidavit of probable cause, Bridgeton police officers found Kevin Dawkins armed with a handgun near the Maplewood Garden Apartments on Sunday morning. He was allegedly found lying down beside a tree with the handgun clutched in his right hand. He was arrested without incident.Authorities say Kevin Dawkins was in possession of the same handgun while at the party, and that witnesses identified him as holding and discharging the weapon at the property, the document says. However, it's unclear if bullets from his weapon struck anyone at the party.Police allegedly found a handgun inside the truck of Darrell Dawkins' vehicle. Court documents reveal that he was the individual who hosted the party at the home.Frantic 911 calls obtained by Action News detail the moments the rapid gunfire broke out."Somebody's here shooting, please get here, please get here," one woman can be heard saying to a 911 dispatcher."There's a lot of people shot," said another woman.Another woman says she fled to an upstairs room to hide from the shooter."I'm upstairs hiding, I'm not trying to get shot," whispered the woman.Three people have died in the shooting. The victims have been identified as 19-year-old Braylin Holmes, Kevin Elliott, 30, and Asia Hester, 25.Any attendees with information are asked to contact New Jersey State Police at 856-451-0101 or submit a tip to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Ofice at njccpo.org/tips.