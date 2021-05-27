4 firefighters, civilian injured after fire truck crashes through building in North Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10704150" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A fire truck crashed into a building at 7th Street and Girard Avenue Thursday afternoon.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four firefighters and one civilian were injured after a fire truck crashed through a building on Thursday afternoon in North Philadelphia.It happened shortly after 4 p.m. at 7th and Girard. Police say the crew was responding to a house fire near Front and Diamond streets, with lights and sirens active, when a witness says a car shot across the intersection.The fire truck tried to swerve out of the way, but hit a woman driving a black Toyota. According to the witness, the fire truck then bounced off the median, hit a parked truck and careened into a building.The car, with heavy front-end damage, could be seen a short distance away. A damaged SUV was near the building that was struck.Four firefighters were onboard the truck at the time of the crash. Officials say all four were injured and two of them had to be pulled from the emergency vehicle.The conditions of the firefighters were not immediately available.A woman driving in another vehicle was also injured. Her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to Assistant Fire Chief Charles Walker.The view from Chopper 6 showed the fire truck almost entirely inside the building.Walker says there are concerns about the building's structure stability. The Department of Licenses and Inspections is on scene investigating.There was no immediate word as to how this crash happened.