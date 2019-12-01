4 hurt after crash involving SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people were injured when a SEPTA bus and a car crashed in North Philadelphia on Saturday morning.
The impact sent the bus careening into a utility pole bringing down wires at the intersection of North 22nd and York Streets around 11 a.m.
The bus driver and three SEPTA riders suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
