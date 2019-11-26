Bicyclist seriously injured after being hit by SEPTA bus in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A bicyclist was rushed to the hospital after an accident involving a SEPTA bus on Monday night.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. along Bustleton Avenue near East Comly Street in Philadelphia.

Officials tell Action News the victim, believed to be a man in his 30s, came into contact with a Route 14 SEPTA bus.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he's listed in critical condition.

An investigation is underway.

It's still unclear if any riders were on the bus at the time of the accident.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
