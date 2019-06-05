4 people hurt after scaffold collapses in Burlington County

BORDENTOWN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Four people have been injured after scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in Burlington County Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 12:25 p.m. in the area of 115 Route 130 in Bordentown, New Jersey.

The victims fell 30 feet and were rushed to various hospitals.

It's not clear on their conditions.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.
