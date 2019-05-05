4 people shot, including 2 teens in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that left two teens and two adults injured.It happened around 5:37 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 27th and Tatnall streets.Police located four gunshot victims at the scene.A 15-year-old male, a 21-year-old female, and a 21-year-old male were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries and are listed in stable condition.An 18-year-old male was taken in serious but stable condition.The incident remains under investigation.Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call (302) 576-3961.