4 people shot inside barbershop in Logan

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left four people shot in the Logan neighborhood.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. along the 4500 block of North Broad Street.

Police say gunfire erupted inside a barbershop leaving four people injured.

A 28-year-old man shot multiple times in the chest. He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.

A 42-year-old man was shot in the leg and chest. He was also taken to Einstein.

Two others, a 46 and 45-year-old man were rushed to Temple University Hospital with a chest and shoulder wound. They were transported in stable condition.

No arrests or word on a motive.
