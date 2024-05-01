Search continues for missing fisherman along Schuylkill River in Bridgeport

Search continues for missing fisherman along Schuylkill River in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- UPDATE: Body of missing kayaker found along Schuylkill River in Upper Merion Township

The search continues along the Schuylkill River in Bridgeport, Montgomery County, for a fisherman who has been missing since Monday.

Pennsylvania state police conducted an aerial search of the river near the Upper Merion Boathouse for 69-year-old Tony Luongo on Wednesday.

Friends gathered along the riverbanks hoping for some news.

Chopper 6 video: Search for missing boater in Upper Merion Township on April 30, 2024.

That includes Luongo's neighbor, Don Wallace, who reported Luongo missing on Monday afternoon.

He told Action News he knew something was wrong around 4 p.m. that day.

"He comes home to let the dog out. No matter where he is fishing, he's always coming home," Wallace said.

Friends showed us a photo of Luongo on his kayak, which he shared on social media the morning he went missing.

Tony Luongo

Police say high school rowers likely recovered that orange vest seen in the photo.

"The crew team did find an orange flotation device in the river Monday. They assumed it had fallen off a boat," said Upper Merion Twp. Police Chief Thomas Nolan.

Upper Merion police also responded Monday to a call near the river bank for a report of a man heard screaming.

"When the officers went to check on the person screaming, we did not find anyone in the area," Nolan said.

Police and other rescue crews searched the water on Tuesday afternoon and into the evening, and were able to recover Loungo's kayak and tackle box near the dam.

"I hope they find him. I hope he's on the side of the bank somewhere waiting for help," said friend Tom Jacquot.

Police say they are hopeful the helicopter search can point them in the direction to conduct additional ground and water searches.

Anyone with information is asked to call Upper Merion police at 610-265-3232.