Violent Sunday: 4 shootings leave 2 dead in just 4 hours

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a violent night in the City of Philadelphia: several people were shot in the span of just four hours late Saturday into early Sunday, two of whom have died.It began around 11 p.m. Saturday when a 33-year-old man was shot in the back one time on the 2900 block of Hartville Street.The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.Around 12:45 a.m. a man and a woman were shot while sitting in a car on the 4900 block of Wayne Avenue in the city's Germantown section.Police said someone fired off 15 shots into a car."I heard it," said Markisha Whaler. "I was in the house and I heard it."Police said the male driver managed to drive a short distance with several gunshot wounds, although he struck at least three cars.Surveillance video shows police arriving at the scene.The man was taken to Einstein Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his head, chest and arm. He later died from his injuries.A female passenger in the car was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.The second incident was just two miles away. Two men were shot as they were sitting in a car in the city's Hunting Park section.It happened around 2:30 a.m. at a red light at Clearfield Street and Hunting Park Avenue.Police said the two men got into an argument with the people in the car next to them when someone in the other car pulled out a rifle and fired. Both men in the first car were injured.A 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest managed to drive to Temple University Hospital. He is now in critical condition.Police said his 27-year-old passenger died from three gunshot wounds to the head.Just a half-hour later, around 3 a.m. there was another shooting in Hunting Park.It happened on the 2200 block of West Clearfield Street.Police said a 42-year-old man was shot multiple times in his buttocks and legs.He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.Police are investigating all of these shootings and looking into whether or not they're related.