SEPTA officer injured in unprovoked attack: Officials

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A SEPTA Transit officer suffered minor injuries after being attacked by a man on Thursday afternoon, according to officials.It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Suburban Station near 15th and JFK.SEPTA officials say the officer was on patrol when he suffered cuts to his face during an unprovoked attack.The suspect did suffer head injuries during a struggle.The man is expected to face aggravated assault and resisting arrest charges.