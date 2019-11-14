SEPTA officer injured in unprovoked attack: Officials

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A SEPTA Transit officer suffered minor injuries after being attacked by a man on Thursday afternoon, according to officials.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Suburban Station near 15th and JFK.
SEPTA officials say the officer was on patrol when he suffered cuts to his face during an unprovoked attack.
The suspect did suffer head injuries during a struggle.
The man is expected to face aggravated assault and resisting arrest charges.
