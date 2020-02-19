Quadruple shooting leaves 3 men, 1 woman injured in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that wounded four people on Wednesday afternoon.It happened around 3:40 p.m. on the 1000 block of West Thompson Street. Police say roughly 20 gunshots were heard at the scene."Two males came around this corner right here, southbound on 11th and then making a left onto Thompson Street. They started firing, both males in possession of a gun, firing at that group of people," said Philadelphia Police Department Staff Inspector Sekou Kinebrew.Police say a 19-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man both suffered gunshot wounds to the head. Both victims are listed in critical condition.A 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were also injured in the shooting. Both men are in stable condition at the hospital."Shortly after (the shooting) people started arriving at Temple Hospital. The female was transported by officers, but immediately after that, three other people arrived at Temple hospital with gunshot wounds," said Kinebrew.As police processed the shooting scene, investigators also had to focus in on the scene unfolding at the hospital. Three civilian vehicles were kept there for examination, two of the vehicles had guns inside.The shooting took place across the street from St. Malachy Catholic School, just after dismissal."We're talking about people who just don't care. If you don't have no morals, nothing to live for, how are you going to worry about a school full of kids?" said a neighbor.City Council President Darrell Clarke says a new "school safety program" will be unveiled Thursday."We have to make this environment safe for our children -- bottom line. It's clearly an issue out here," said Clarke.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.