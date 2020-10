EMBED >More News Videos Philadelphia police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in West Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia marked a grim milestone Monday afternoon.A man found dead in a West Philadelphia home has become the city's 400th homicide this year.Police were called to the 4800 block of Westminister Avenue just after 2 p.m.Investigators say an aunt discovered the 44-year-old victim dead.Police say he had a gunshot wound to the head. According to Philadelphia Police Department crime data , 2020 has been the deadliest year since 2007.