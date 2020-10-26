Man reportedly armed with knife shot, killed by police in West Philadelphia

@PhillyPolice on scene of an officer involved shooting. Investigators say they responded to a domestic incident at 61st and locust. They reportedly encountered a man with a knife. @6abc pic.twitter.com/cdccGVyFD6 — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) October 26, 2020

@PPDCommish has arrived on the West Philadelphia block. No word on the condition of the man armed with a knife shot by police. @6abc https://t.co/qCAYVqN37a pic.twitter.com/Qd8bUZ4vYm — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) October 26, 2020

Emotions are running high among a growing crowd of neighbors, many of whom witnessed the officer involved shooting. @PPDCommish spoke with some of them on scene. Full video on my Facebook page @6abc https://t.co/qCAYVqN37a pic.twitter.com/IVJ40nCxB2 — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) October 26, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man reportedly armed with a knife was shot and killed by officers in West Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.It happened around 3:50 p.m. along the 6100 block of Locust Street.Investigators say they responded to a domestic incident and reportedly encountered a man with a knife.Police say the man was shot at least one time after he didn't adhere to calls to drop the weapon.At least a dozen evidence markers were found at the scene.Action News has learned that the man later died at the hospital. He has not been identified.The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office released this statement on the shooting: