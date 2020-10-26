Man reportedly armed with knife shot, killed by police in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man reportedly armed with a knife was shot and killed by officers in West Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. along the 6100 block of Locust Street.



Investigators say they responded to a domestic incident and reportedly encountered a man with a knife.

Police say the man was shot at least one time after he didn't adhere to calls to drop the weapon.





At least a dozen evidence markers were found at the scene.

Action News has learned that the man later died at the hospital. He has not been identified.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office released this statement on the shooting:

"The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office takes its obligation to try to be fair and to seek evenhanded justice seriously. The DAO Special Investigations Unit responded to today's fatal shooting of a civilian by police shortly after it occurred, and has been on scene with other DAO personnel since that time investigating, as we do jointly with the PPD Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Unit, in shootings and fatalities by other means involving police. We intend to go where the facts and law lead us and to do so carefully, without rushing to judgment and without bias of any kind.

People who witnessed this incident or have information they believe to be relevant to this investigation are encouraged to contact the District Attorney's Office Special Investigations Unit hotline: 215-686-9608.

In the hours and days following this shooting, we ask Philadelphians to come together to uphold people's freedom to express themselves peacefully and to reject violence of any kind."

