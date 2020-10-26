Man reportedly armed with knife shot, killed by police in West Philadelphia

It happened around 3:50 p.m. along the 6100 block of Locust Street.
@PhillyPolice on scene of an officer involved shooting. Investigators say they responded to a domestic incident at 61st and locust. They reportedly encountered a man with a knife. @6abc pic.twitter.com/cdccGVyFD6— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) October 26, 2020
Investigators say they responded to a domestic incident and reportedly encountered a man with a knife.
Police say the man was shot at least one time after he didn't adhere to calls to drop the weapon.
@PPDCommish has arrived on the West Philadelphia block. No word on the condition of the man armed with a knife shot by police. @6abc https://t.co/qCAYVqN37a pic.twitter.com/Qd8bUZ4vYm— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) October 26, 2020
Emotions are running high among a growing crowd of neighbors, many of whom witnessed the officer involved shooting. @PPDCommish spoke with some of them on scene. Full video on my Facebook page @6abc https://t.co/qCAYVqN37a pic.twitter.com/IVJ40nCxB2— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) October 26, 2020
At least a dozen evidence markers were found at the scene.
Action News has learned that the man later died at the hospital. He has not been identified.
The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office released this statement on the shooting:
"The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office takes its obligation to try to be fair and to seek evenhanded justice seriously. The DAO Special Investigations Unit responded to today's fatal shooting of a civilian by police shortly after it occurred, and has been on scene with other DAO personnel since that time investigating, as we do jointly with the PPD Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Unit, in shootings and fatalities by other means involving police. We intend to go where the facts and law lead us and to do so carefully, without rushing to judgment and without bias of any kind.
People who witnessed this incident or have information they believe to be relevant to this investigation are encouraged to contact the District Attorney's Office Special Investigations Unit hotline: 215-686-9608.
In the hours and days following this shooting, we ask Philadelphians to come together to uphold people's freedom to express themselves peacefully and to reject violence of any kind."
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.