Get ready to pay more for your 4th of July fireworks

BENSALEM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Everything seems to be costing more these days and that includes the cost of fireworks for the 4th of July.
Owners of the All American Fireworks in Bensalem say the cost of fireworks have increased by about 10% because shipping costs have tripled.
"The prices going up on everything," said owner Anthony Odessa.
Erica Hornan is prepping for a backyard BBQ of her own and doesn't mind paying a few extra bucks this year for the fireworkers.
And fireworks won't be the only thing that will hit the wallet, the American Farm Bureau says your cookout will cost about 17% more than last year.
