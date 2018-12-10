5-alarm Overbrook fire leaves 50 residents in the cold before Christmas

EMBED </>More Videos

5-alarm Overbrook fire placed under control. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at Noon on December 10, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
After six hours of battling heavy flames and icy conditions, close to 200 firefighters were able to place a 5-alarm Philadelphia fire under control, but not before dozens of people were displaced from their homes just weeks before Christmas.

The fire began on the fourth floor of the Overbrook Gardens apartments on the 900 block of North 63rd Street around 2:15 a.m. Monday.

Some people rushed to the scene in Overbrook looking for loved ones they hadn't heard from.

"My aunt lives in there and I'm worried about her right now; she's not answering the phone, she lives on the first floor," family member Michael Mays said.

With fears that the building may collapse at any moment, and after seeing the roof cave in, firefighters were forced to fight the blaze from the outside.

PECO was asked to shut the power off in the area, affecting other residents on the block. This was a safety precaution for firefighters who were climbing up on metal ladders Once the power was cut, firef crews began attacking from above.
EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 Video: Multi-alarm fire in Overbrook section of Philadelphia on December 10, 2018.



Officials evacuated adjacent buildings due to the possibility of a collapse.

"This was a very challenging firefight. A large building, pretty heavy fire load, residential building and, of course, the weather conditions don't help," Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.

Two firefighters, among the approximate 180 called to the scene, suffered minor burns and were treated on site.

"Believe it or not, this could have been a lot worse," Thiel said.

There have been no reported injuries to any of the more than 50 residents displaced by the fire; however, officials say they have not yet been able to confirm that everyone has made it out safely.

"We don't have a list of everybody who is in every building, so there is a constant process of awareness that we are going to be going through with the building management and with the residents," Thiel said.
EMBED More News Videos

Overbrook fire sends residents out in cold. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at Noon on December 10, 2018.



As firefighters worked for hours pouring water onto the multi-alarm fire, the roads surrounding the scene became an icy mess. Nearby trees were turned to ice sculptures. With fire trucks, emergency vehicles, and hoses scattered across the street, and now iced-over roads, firefighters were having to maneuver around multiple obstacles while tackling the fierce flames.
Along with the fire personnel, numerous agencies responded to the scene.

EMBED More News Videos

Action Cam Video: Multi-alarm fire in Overbrook section of Philadelphia on December 10, 2018.



The American Red Cross was helping those evacuated and the Red Paw Relief assisted the pets affected by the fire. The Office of Emergency Management kept residents aware of the conditions - including road closures and SEPTA detours. The Streets Department salted the icy roads to help firefighters.



"Incredible effort by your Philadelphia Fire Department, our firefighters, our medics, all the support personnel and all the other agencies you see here, and all around," Thiel said.

The fire was placed under control around 8:15 a.m., though crews continued to douse hotspots into the afternoon hours.

"Five-alarm fires are fairly rare. Our last 5-alarm fire was back in May, 21st and Lippincott, the vacant warehouse," Thiel said.

Beyond the possibility of fire damage, neighbors on the block were dealing with the power outage. At its peak, PECO said 1,700 customers were in the dark, but they were restoring power back to all those affected.

A warming center was opened for the nearly 60 people displaced residents at Commodore John Barry Elementary School located at 5900 Race Street.

"That's an unusually large number. Obviously, when you're dealing with an apartment complex, you're dealing with mass numbers," Guy Triano of the Red Cross said.

Resident Dwayne Vinson saw the flames moving closer to his apartment which is located in the back of the building.

"I don't have anything, but the clothes on my back and I don't know what I'm going to do," resident Dwayne Vinson said.

Commissioner Thiel said this was one of the worst fires the department has responded to this year.

EMBED More News Videos

Multi-alarm fire burns for hours in Overbrook. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on December 10, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos

Firefighters battle 4-alarm fire in Overbrook. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on December 10, 2018.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsfireapartment firefirefighter injuredfirefighters
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chopper 6 Video: Multi-alarm fire in Overbrook
Man arrested in Mexico with teen sentenced to 2½ to 5 years
FULL VIDEO: 1-year-old pulled from mom's arms during arrest in NY
Wharton professor: Straight A's don't lead to career success
5 children killed in Youngstown, Ohio house fire
Malcolm Jenkins: Replay officials should 'stay off the bottle'
CDC warns against eating raw cookie dough
Kid Rock pays off layaways for 350 families at Walmart
Show More
Sonic employees accused of lacing kid's meal with ecstasy
Nuns accused of embezzling money from Catholic school
iPhone box found near victim in Germantown deadly shooting
Student walks stage for graduation despite spinal injury
Driver hits cyclist in Lower Moreland Twp.
More News