5 charged after shots fired in New Castle County

Five people were charged in connection to shots fired in New Castle, Delaware on Friday night.Police say the shots were fired during an argument on the unit block of Revelle Street around 9 p.m.Mahogany Felton, 19, Kayla Judkins, 18, and Charles Moore, 26, have been charged with disorderly conduct.Richard Thomas, 28, faces possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment charges.Kevin Moore, 24, faces felony aggravated menacing and firearms charges.It is unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.