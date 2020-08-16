shooting

5 people shot, injured at North Philadelphia block party: Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police were investigating after a Saturday night shooting left three teens and two others injured in North Philadelphia.

Police said about 200 young adults were gathered near 9th and Parish streets for a block party when two separate groups of people engaged in a shootout. Shots were also fired at police, but officers did not return fire, investigators said.

The five victims range in age from 16 to 26-years old, police said. They were taken to Temple University hospital where they were listed in stable condition.



More than 60 shell casings from several weapons were also found on the scene, including rounds from an AR-15.

Police said one gun was recovered from one of the victims by Temple University Police.

"There were a lot of people out here. We do believe that someone knows who the shooters were and could possibly help us in identifying and figuring out exactly what happened," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. No officers were hurt.

Police said one person was being questioned on Sunday morning in connection with the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiacrimegun violenceshootingviolencephiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
34 people shot in Philly since Friday night
Man holds mom, 2 other relatives hostage after TX shooting
Teenager shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
Man shot on Kensington street
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Young boy struck by hit-and-run driver in Philly: Police
34 people shot in Philly since Friday night
Pop-up fridges helping to feed Philly community
Sea turtle entangled in line, circled by sharks rescued
Man holds mom, 2 other relatives hostage after TX shooting
Dems say they are ramping up USPS investigation
2 men sentenced to decades in murders of 4 in basement
Show More
City launches 'Curb Your Waste' initiative amid trash delays
A rare fire tornado is spotted near a blaze in Calif.
Husband attacks great white shark that bit his wife
President Trump's brother Robert dies in New York hospital
What's happening at the US Postal Service, and why?
More TOP STORIES News