Animal experts joined panel discussion to celebrate Earth Day 50th anniversary

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the Philadelphia Zoo, Adventure Aquarium and Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University teamed up for a virtual panel discussion to spread awareness."Our actions have consequences and affects everything we do, and we see that more now than ever," said Karen Verderame, the animal programs developer at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University."We hope that people will take this time, this great pause to appreciate the role each of us can play in making the world a better place," said Dani Hogan, the manager of education programs at the Philadelphia Zoo. "Not just for ourselves but for wildlife as well."Experts from each place joined for a panel discussion on Facebook, where they highlighted issues like climate change and how everyone can make a difference."By uniting the three institutions it drives the message that it really takes everyone to commit and to contribute, to making earth a safer place for everyone," said Liz Hann, the zoological operations manager at Adventure Aquarium."The first thing that I always stress to people when they ask me 'what can I do to make the world a better place' is to strive for progress not perfection," said Hogan.Experts say some examples of what everyone could do right now is: ditching plastic bags for reusable ones, switching to reusable water bottles, and saying no to straws with drinks."These little changes, do they really make a difference? Yes absolutely," said Hogan.