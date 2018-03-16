6 arrested in prostitution bust in Newark, Delaware

EMBED </>More Videos

6 arrested in prostitution bust: Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on March 16, 2018.

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
Authorities have arrested six men in a prostitution bust in Newark, Delaware.

Undercover officers placed a fake ad online and received more than 150 calls in response.



Police say six men then showed up at a hotel requesting sexual favors in exchange for money or drugs.

All six were arrested and charged.

Newark Police released the following list of suspects and the charges filed against them:

Saleh Ahmed, 41, of Newark DE - Patronizing a Prostitute

Jeffrey Osborne, 47, of Kemblesville PA - Patronizing a Prostitute, Marijuana Possession
Shrey Upadhyay, 25, of W. Deptford NJ - Patronizing a Prostitute
Mario Colon, 24, of New Castle DE - Patronizing a Prostitute
Jason Wilson, 34, of Newark DE - Patronizing a Prostitute
Robert North, 49, of Smyrna, DE - Patronizing a Prostitute

All six were issued summonses to appear in court at a later date and released from custody.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsprostitutionarrestNewark
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News