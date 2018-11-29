Firefighters were battling a raging blaze that involved a total of six homes in Sea Isle City, New Jersey.The fire erupted shortly before noon Thursday at the intersection of 54th Street and Landis Avenue.The blaze sent large plumes of smoke high into the air.The view from Chopper 6 showed that three buildings were involved, with two homes in each.One building was destroyed in the blaze, while buildings on either side of it were heavily damaged.Three people were injured, authorities say, and two of them were taken to the hospital.There was no immediate word on a cause of this fire.------