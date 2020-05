6 Minute Meal: Cicala's Classic Sicilian Citrus Salad

Classic Sicilian Citrus Salad from Chef Joe Cicala who just opened Cicala at The Divine Lorraine with his wife, Angela, who is the restaurant's pastry chef.Orange Fennel Salad Ingredients:1 Cara Cara orangeChef Tip: You can substitute any orange variety1 blood orangeChef Tip: The color of the blood orange makes the dish more pleasing to the eyeShaved fennel (1/2 bulb )Red OnionAssorted whole olives with pitsChef Tip: Olives with pits taste less brinySalt and pepper to tasteRed Wine vinegarExtra virgin olive oilProcess:Wash and dry fennel.Thinly slice the fennel bulb into pieces.Chef Tip: You can use a mandolin or even a food processor for this. Slices should be as thin as possibleDo the same with the red onionCut the top and bottom off the oranges (about 1/4 inch, enough to remove the white film along with the peel)Use a knife to cut the peel and the white from the sides of the orange until all you have left is the flesh of the fruitChef Tip: You can just peel the orange as wellSlice the oranges into medallions and arrange the medallions in a circle on a plate, alternating between the 2 varietalsSprinkle with the shaved fennel and the onionSalt and pepper to tasteAdd a handful of olives to the top of the dishAdd a splash of extra virgin olive oil and a splash of wine vinegarEnjoy for lunch, appetizer or any type you want a refreshing, healthy snackComplimentary "Cannoli Duo," Angela's housemade cannoli-one filled with her classic Sicilian cannoli cream and one filled with espresso ricotta with chocolate covered espresso beans. Free with an entree purchase if you tell your server you saw the segment on 6abc. Offer good through Wednesday, January, 29, 2020.Cicala at the Divine Lorraine | https://www.cicalarestaurant.com/ 699 N Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123(267) 886-9334