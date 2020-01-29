6 Minute Meal & Deal: Aqimero's lamb and hanger steak anticuchos

Lamb and hanger steak anticuchos (Peruvian skewers, aka meat on a stick) from Vincent Giannini, Executive Chef of Aqimero at the Ritz CarltonRecipe:Marinated Lamb SirloinMarinated Hanger SteakChef Tip: Marinate overnight in the refrigerator(see marinade recipes below)Salt your meatsChef Tip: If you skewer the meat before you put it on the grill, be sure to soak the skewers ahead of time so they don't catch fire.Place on the grill at as high a heat as possible to sear the meatChef Tip: You can use an outdoor or stove top grillFlip the meat after about 2 minutesChef Tip: It will take approximately 4 minutes total to get to medium rareLet the meat rest for a minute and then serve with sauces (recipes below)Finish the lamb with a squeeze of fresh lime & some fresh mintLamb MarinadeGuajillo pepper pureeSteak Marinaderosemarythymegarlicblack pepperHanger Steak Sauce: Chimichurri Parsleygarlicred pepperolive oilvinegarChef Tip: You can put whatever seasons you like in your chimichurri sauce or you can substitute either sauce for one of your liking, either store-bought or homemadeLamb Sirloin Sauces: Guajillo PureeGuajillo peppersdried mintroasted red peppersblack peppercoriandercuminthymeLime CremaComplimentary Amuse Bouche with any purchase when you mention seeing the segment on 6abc. Offer good through Wednesday, February 26, 2020Aqimero at the Ritz Carlton10 S. Broad StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19102(215) 523-8000