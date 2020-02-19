6 Minute Meal & Deal: LaLo's Tokwa't Baboy

The menu at LaLo inside the Bourse Food Hall is made up of family recipes from the four owners. Lola is Filipino for grandmother and LaLo is a twist on that. Co-owner Neal Santos shows Alicia Vitarelli how to make Tokwa't Baboy, aka tofu with pork. It's a traditional Filipino bar food but you can also enjoy it as a meal.TOKWA'T BABOY (Tokwa't is Filipino for tofu; baboy means pork)1 package of tofu, drained, cubedTip: Use extra firm tofu1 cup of cooked leftover pork. belly or fatty bacon works well.1/4 cup of bell pepper, chopped1/4 cup of sweet banana pepper, chopped1 scallion, chopped1/4 cup of sliced red onion1 chili, sliced (optional)Soy Vinaigrette:1 tablespoon of soy sauce2 tablespoons of white vinegar1 tablespoon of white sugarTip: Traditional Filipino foods are a mix of salty, acidic and sweet.5 tsp of minced garlic.5 tsp of pepperTip: You can also add a little bit of ginger to thisPROCESS:Heat vegetable oil to 350 degrees.Fry your tofu cubes and your leftover cooked pork in a shallow pan or a deep fryer for 3-5 minutes or until tofu is crispy on all sides.Tip: You can pre-cook the tofu to save time and then refry it with your leftover porkTip: You can use any other leftover meat you have for this recipe. You can also substitute a vegetable to make it vegan.While your tofu and pork cook, combine soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, garlic and pepper in a separate bowl. Whisk until the sugar dissolves.Remove your pork and tofu and drain with a slotted spoon.Tip: You can drain the pork and tofu on a napkin to remove more oil but Neal prefers it with the extra grease.Immediately place in the bowl with dressing.Toss in your pepper medley, scallion, onion, and sliced chili.Tip: Omit the chili if you don't like your food spicyServe immediately with white rice, a small salad, and ice cold beer.Tip: Make a big batch of rice on Sundays and you have it to pair with dishes all week longMention you saw the segment on 6abc and you can get $4 off the Laing & Crispy Pork Bowl.(It's a secret off-menu item: Braised kale in coconut milk, ginger & chilis with crispy marinated pork added) Offer good Friday-Sunday, February 21-23, 2020.LaLo inside the Bourse Food Hall111 S Independence Mall E Philadelphia, PA 19106