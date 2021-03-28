6 people injured after multi-vehicle crash in Northampton Twp., Bucks County

NORTHAMPTON TWP., Pennsylvania -- Police are investigating what led to a three-car crash in Bucks County that left several people injured.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday on the 300 block of Bridgetown Pike in Northampton Township.

Police say a pick-up truck and another car collided head-on.

A third vehicle then hit the pick-up truck.

Firefighters worked to rescue several people trapped inside.

Police say six people were taken to hospitals, and several of the victims are in critical condition.
