6 people injured after multi-vehicle crash in Northampton Twp., Bucks County

NORTHAMPTON TWP., Pennsylvania -- Police are investigating what led to a three-car crash in Bucks County that left several people injured.
It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday on the 300 block of Bridgetown Pike in Northampton Township.
Police say a pick-up truck and another car collided head-on.
A third vehicle then hit the pick-up truck.
Firefighters worked to rescue several people trapped inside.
Police say six people were taken to hospitals, and several of the victims are in critical condition.
