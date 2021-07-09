Society

Action News mourns loss of longtime assignment editor

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We often look forward to sharing our joys with our Action News viewers.

But Thursday night, we must share some sorrow.

Our colleague and friend Eric Hughes passed away Wednesday night.

For several years, Eric struggled with a pulmonary illness, and just weeks ago was a candidate for a double lung transplant.

Eric came to Action News in October of 1991.



It took about five minutes for everyone to realize that he was going to be an essential and invaluable member of the Action News team for a long time.

Eric was one of our assignment editors and set a high bar for competence and commitment. Said another way, he was superb.

We also never once heard him raise his voice. In this profession, that's uncommon.

Eric had the respect of everyone in our newsroom and community leaders throughout our region.

And boy did he know his sports.

As our news director said, "Eric was a terrific assignment editor and a better person."

We will miss him desperately.
