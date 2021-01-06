Delaware artist wants to donate artwork to Arkansas nurse, but just needs help finding her

.@theeBillyPorter helped us surprise a very special nurse who left her family in Arkansas to come to NYC and help on the front lines of the pandemic 💙 Thank you Erin for all that you’ve done! https://t.co/MmNyPPx0nL pic.twitter.com/eXkcFfUrzj — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 6, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week, our "Be Kind" candidate is on a mission to show her appreciation to a frontline worker.Delaware artist Mary Lou Powers used sea glass to create a piece titled, "Our Superheroes."She wants to donate it to a special nurse, but she needs our help to do it.Powers was watching a feature report on World News Tonight with David Muir last week.Powers was touched by the story of Erin Courtway of Fayetteville, Arkansas - which was also shown on "Good Morning America."The ER nurse left her young family to work in New York City during the first surge in the spring.Powers knew immediately her one-of-a-kind creation deserved to hang in Courtway's home."This one meant a lot and has to go to that special person which Erin is," Powers said. "A mother myself, leaving young children like that, knowing you might not ever see them again. I mean that's what drove me to picking her. She's totally amazing."The only catch is Nurse Erin is back in Arkansas, and Powers hasn't been able to connect with her yet.We have some calls in to members of our ABC News family to try to make this generous gift possible.We'll keep you posted.