C+C Music Factory ready to make us dance at 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are just nine days away from the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Stars from all walks of fame will be joining us, and there's one performer who has one request for the big day: that we all dance.

Freedom Williams from C &C Music Factory promises, the second you hear him sing his 1990s mega-hit, 'Gonna Make You Sweat,' you will dance.

It will be a real party on the Parkway with this party anthem.

"We are definitely going to have a blast," Williams says. "I love it."

After three decades, the song is still known around the world.

And C &C Music Factory is bringing it to our party, on a float, that's sure to be a club on wheels.

Join us Thanksgiving morning starting at 8:30 on 6abc, wherever you stream us, and Hulu.