Suspect sought for multiple 7-Eleven robberies in Bensalem, Bucks County

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Bucks County have released photos of a suspect believed to be responsible for several 7-Eleven robberies.Bensalem police say the suspect was armed with a gun when he attempted to rob the store on the 3500 block of Street Road early Wednesday morning.Investigators say the suspect left with nothing, but went on to rob another 7-Eleven on Neshaminy Boulevard.Authorities believe the same man robbed the same store last month.Anyone with information is asked to call police.