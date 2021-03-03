7 hurt, including child after crash in North Hanover Township, NJ

NORTH HANOVER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- At least seven people were hurt, including one child after a collision in South Jersey on Tuesday, authorities confirm to Action News.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Jacobstown New Egypt and Meany roads in North Hanover Township, Burlington County.
Chopper 6 was over the wreck after an SUV and sedan collided.
There is no immediate word on the conditions of the victims at this time.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
