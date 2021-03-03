7 hurt, including child after crash in North Hanover Township, NJ

NORTH HANOVER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- At least seven people were hurt, including one child after a collision in South Jersey on Tuesday, authorities confirm to Action News.It happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Jacobstown New Egypt and Meany roads in North Hanover Township, Burlington County.Chopper 6 was over the wreck after an SUV and sedan collided.There is no immediate word on the conditions of the victims at this time.Police are investigating the cause of the crash.