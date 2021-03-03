7 hurt, including child after crash in North Hanover Township, NJ

By
NORTH HANOVER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- At least seven people were hurt, including one child after a collision in South Jersey on Tuesday, authorities confirm to Action News.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Jacobstown New Egypt and Meany roads in North Hanover Township, Burlington County.

Chopper 6 was over the wreck after an SUV and sedan collided.

There is no immediate word on the conditions of the victims at this time.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burlington countyaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teachers to get 1-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Wolf says
Single mom says she's been wrongfully denied unemployment benefits
Wells Fargo Center, Citizens Bank Park to allow fans after city raises limits
6 Dr. Seuss books will stop being published due to insensitive imagery
WHO makes sobering prediction about the end of the pandemic
5 things to know about COVID-19 relief bill headed to Senate
Herrera returns for first game since 2019 domestic violence arrest
Show More
Biden: US will be able to vaccinate all adults by end of May
Philadelphia police looking for hit-and-run driver that left 'family man' for dead
Pa. officials reviewing vaccine distribution plan for Philadelphia suburbs
Texas will end statewide mask mandate next week
Mexican business owners unite as they struggle to stay afloat
More TOP STORIES News