75-year-old woman hit, killed in parking lot in Philadelphia's Somerton section

By
EMBED <>More Videos

75-year-old woman hit, killed in parking lot in Philadelphia's Somerton section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 75-year-old woman died Thursday after she was hit by a van in a parking lot in the Somerton section of Philadelphia, police said.

The crash happened at 12:45 p.m. in the 11600 block of Bustleton Avenue.

According to police, a man driving a Ford E250 van sped into the parking lot, hitting the woman and two parked cars.

"And we seen the poor woman (lying) underneath several cars that are squished together," said Gelena Brousalinski who operates the Better Health & Physical Therapy office in the shopping center.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. She has not been identifed.

"It just sounded like a bunch of banging, like cars screeching, tires screeching," said Randy, a worker at the therapy office.

The driver's son, Yuri Volosyuk, was a passenger in the van that struck the woman.

"My father's health, he's impaired in one eye and the woman stopped midway. She was just grabbing her bags from Wine & Spirits and my father struck her," said Volosyuk.

He says his 61-year-old father panicked after striking the woman, hitting the gas instead of the break. He then crashed into two parked cars.

"Basically his foot slipped. And he basically when you hit somebody, you hear something. He got very frightened," said Volosyuk.

After the crash, the driver was hospitalized. It's still unclear if any charges will be filed.

The crash remains under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacar crashcrimephiladelphia police
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ man indicted for allegedly hiring hitman to kill teen
Philly delivery man gets COVID vaccine while on hoagie run
Man wanted for allegedly threatening to kill SEPTA bus driver
Pa. woman 1 of 6 who developed rare clot linked to J&J vaccine
Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released
NJ vaccine clinics pivot after J&J pause
WCU students cook up recipes with developmentally disabled young adults
Show More
Philadelphia City Council passes resolution to help combat anti-Asian hate
How Balance Chestnut Hill gym is looking ahead after pandemic
Derek Chauvin won't testify at murder trial in George Floyd's death
Fatal police shooting in hospital caught on officer bodycams
NJ unveils safety reforms, sweeping legislation to curb gun violence
More TOP STORIES News