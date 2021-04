PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 75-year-old woman died Thursday after she was hit by a van in a parking lot in the Somerton section of Philadelphia, police said.The crash happened at 12:45 p.m. in the 11600 block of Bustleton Avenue. According to police, a man driving a Ford E250 van sped into the parking lot, hitting the woman and two parked cars.The woman was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.The driver of the van was detained, police said.