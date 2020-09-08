9/11 memorial in Bucks County vandalized just days before anniversary

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5534851" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's how the terror attacks unfolded on September 11, 2001.

YARDLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Just days before the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, someone vandalized a memorial to the victims near Yardley, Pennsylvania.The vandal or vandals dumped detergent into the fountain at the Garden of Reflection in Lower Makefield Township. Workers on the scene said the detergent clogged some of the pipes.It also resulted in large white clouds of suds that blowing around the grounds.A worker with a leaf blower could be seen trying to help clean up the mess.The memorial is there to honor the 18 residents of Bucks County who perished in the attacks.A woman who lost her son, and who comes to the memorial for some solace, said she was heartbroken to see this.There was no word on any arrests or suspects in this case.