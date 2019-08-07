9 injured after sound of backfiring motorcycle causes Times Square scare

NEW YORK CITY -- The FDNY says nine people were treated for minor injuries after the loud backfiring of motorcycles caused quite a scare in Times Square on Tuesday night.

The incident just before 10 p.m. led people to believe gunshots had been fired.

EMBED More News Videos

Hundreds of people fled in Times Square after hearing motorcycles backfiring that sounded like gunfire.



People began to run and even shelter in stores.

There were no shots fired but the loud noise did cause a great deal of alarm following the mass shootings over the weekend in El Paso and Dayton.

"All of a sudden I heard this kind of muffled pop and said what was that, and I looked over and there was just a sea of people running," said witness Dylan Probert. "I had one or two seconds to think, is this really happening?"

The NYPD received multiple 911 calls but tweeted that there was no active shooter, saying "Please don't panic. The Times Square area is very safe!"

According to a customer, the Disney store directed customers to the back as a precautionary measure.





The fire department says nine people received minor injuries. Six of those were taken to area hospitals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citynew york citytimes squareu.s. & worldnew york news
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother charged in son's sippy cup death sentenced to prison
Man slams 13-year-old to ground during national anthem: police
Cyntoia Brown free after being in prison since she was 16
6-year-old girl, adult injured in multi-alarm Haddonfield fire
AccuWeather Alert: Strong Storms Hit Today
Missing 5-year-old believed dead after mom's body found in SC
Police search for 2 suspects after Quakertown chase
Show More
21-year-old killed, 19-year-old injured in N Philly shooting
Treasurer charged with stealing $50K from Delco fire company
Jimmy Rollins gets inducted in Baseballtown Hall of Fame
Chipotle, Sweetgreen bowls contain cancer-linked chemicals: Study
French bulldog survives 6-story plunge by crashing through sunroof
More TOP STORIES News