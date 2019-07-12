9 injured in crash outside Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Center City

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- A total of nine people were injured following a crash outside a hospital in Center City Philadelphia.

The crash happened around 4:05 p.m. Friday near Thomas Jefferson University Hospital at 10th and Sansom streets.

Chopper 6 was over the scene to find a car with heavy front-end damage and an SUV with damage to the rear.

People were being taken out of the SUV by medical staffers and placed on gurneys.

Jefferson Hospital is treating eight of the victims. Officials say two people are in serious condition, one person is in fair condition, and five others are being evaluated.

Meanwhile, one child was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The child was described as a trauma alert with unstable vital signs.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.
