9-year-old boy shot while playing basketball in Kingsessing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a 9-year-old boy is hospitalized after a shooting in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday on the 5200 block of Upland Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

The victim was shot in the left arm while playing outside.

He was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. He is listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests. Police have not recovered the weapon.
