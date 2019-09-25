9-year-old dies following crash on I-95 in Delaware

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5566242" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man has died and two others, including a child, were seriously injured as reported during Action News at 11 on September 24, 2019.

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A 9-year-old girl is the second person to die following a crash involving a tractor-trailer and several vehicles on I-95 in Delaware Tuesday night, authorities said.The crash happened just before 5 p.m., and involving a tractor-trailer and three other vehicles.New Castle County Paramedics and several fire companies responded to reports of a serious accident involving an overturned tractor-trailer.Delaware State Police said the tractor-trailer failed to stop in traffic, rear-ending a Nissan Sentra and forcing it across all of the southbound lanes of the highway.Police said the tractor-trailer traveled on to strike a Honda and a Toyota, forcing both of those cars off of the highway and down an embankment.The trailer ultimately overturned onto its right side, broke through a guardrail and then overturned further, coming to rest partially in the center grass median and partially in the left thru lane of northbound I-95.Authorities confirm the driver of the Nissan, a 45-year-old Middletown man, died at the scene and the occupants of the other vehicles were all injured, some seriously.The 9-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the Honda, was taken to A.I. DuPont Hospital for Children, where she succumbed to her injuries.Officials said the 49-year-old female driver of the Honda was treated at the scene for significant injuries all over her body. She was taken to Christiana Hospital.The 45-year-old male driver of the Toyota and the 39-year-old male driver of the tractor trailer and sustained non-life threatening injuries.I-95 southbound was completely closed for approximately 7.5 hours while the scene was investigated.Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Sgt. D. Alexander of the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 302-365-8484.